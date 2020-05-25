Idaho credit union exlpains paycheck protection program loan

The Paycheck Protection Program was designed to help keep the workforce employed during the coronavirus pandemic. Putting you first KMVT is answering your questions regarding this small business loan.

In speaking with Idaho Central Credit Union, one main question was, "what can the loan be used for if you receive it?" The vice-president of commercial lending tells KMVT 75% of the loan is meant to be spent on payroll for employees, the other 25% can be used for things such utilities or rent.

The idea is if businesses use 75% of the loan on payroll for employees, then the loan can be forgiven by the government.

“If they use at least 75% towards payroll, the idea was that the government would forgive the entire loan amount, but if they decide to use more towards rent or utilities, and not as much towards payroll, then potentially there could be some money owed back,” said Lance Hatzenbeller, vice president of commercial lending.

The Small Business Administration accepts businesses with less than 500 employees to be considered a small businesses. The SBA has also released applications for forgiving loans to lenders to be distributed among those who have received the PPP loan.