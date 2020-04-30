Idaho deputies find remains believed to be 2010 missing man

Authorities in Idaho have recovered a portion of a human skull and other skeletal remains officers believe belong to a man who went missing a decade ago.

The Lewiston Tribune reported that Idaho County sheriff's deputies suspect the remains are those of then 39-year-old Todd W. Hofflander of Lucile, who went missing in September 2010 while hiking with his dog.

Department officials say one of Hofflander's last known locations was near the mouth of Bernard Creek, about a mile from where a hunter found the remains Sunday.

Hofflander was hiking southwest of Riggins when he went missing. His dog was found at the time. Hofflander's family has been notified.