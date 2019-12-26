Idaho doctor talks about Ebola vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a vaccine for Ebola, something which a Magic Valley doctor calls big.

Ebola virus (MGN)

Several years ago there was an outbreak in several West African countries, and even a few cases in the US.

The FDA has approved an Ebola vaccine, making it the first approved in the United States.

“I think this is a great thing," said Aimee Baerlocher, director of infection prevention with St. Luke’s Health System. "I think this is really a major advance in helping protect against the Ebola virus that’s out there, and really helping with that preparedness effort."

She also called it a critical milestone for health and science, and that the ultimate goal of the vaccine is to help reduce the spread of the virus.