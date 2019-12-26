Idaho doctor talks about Ebola vaccine

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 5:22 PM, Dec 26, 2019

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) The Food and Drug Administration has approved a vaccine for Ebola, something which a Magic Valley doctor calls big.

Ebola virus (MGN)

Several years ago there was an outbreak in several West African countries, and even a few cases in the US.

The FDA has approved an Ebola vaccine, making it the first approved in the United States.

“I think this is a great thing," said Aimee Baerlocher, director of infection prevention with St. Luke’s Health System. "I think this is really a major advance in helping protect against the Ebola virus that’s out there, and really helping with that preparedness effort."

She also called it a critical milestone for health and science, and that the ultimate goal of the vaccine is to help reduce the spread of the virus.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus