New Law: Idaho drivers must provide proof of insurance to DMV to avoid registration suspension

Attention all Idaho drivers, with the New Year, comes new laws, including one requiring all drivers to have insurance. Putting you first, KMVT has an in depth look at all you need to know.

All insurance companies throughout the Gem State are sending the DMV their data-bases to cross reference each car by VIN number.

If you are a driver of a non-commercial vehicle, providing proof of insurance is now the law.

“It’s a good law, I think," said Neil Hazelbaker. "The DMV is just looking for cars that are registered, that are not insured.”

Hazelbaker is an agent with Farm Bureau Insurance.

After you receive the notice, you have 30 days to get your vehicle insured. If you don’t, you’ll have to take a trip to the DMV to get your vehicle registered, which costs $75.

“If you go to the Idaho Transportation Department website, click on the DMV right up on the top, you’ll see a big icon that says drive insured, and there you will see several forms that are important for Idaho constituents and residents to know about,” said Ramon Hobdey-Sanchez, governmental affairs with the Idaho Transportation Department.

Those exception forms are needed if you have a car you only drive in the nice weather.

“It’s registered but you may not have insurance on it, you may have comprehensive insurance. If something happened while it was parked... fire, theft, vandalism those kinds of things. But you don’t have liability insurance, and that’s what the state wants to see, is liability insurance,” Hazelbaker said.

The Idaho Transportation Department is giving all drivers January and February to become up-to-date with the law.

“I think its value in talking to an agent who will talk to you about your specific needs and make sure we are covering your family,” said Hazelbaker.

For more information, visit the Idaho Transportation Department website at itd.idaho.gov.