Idaho economy sheds jobs at record rate due to coronavirus

Nearly 33,000 Idaho residents filed for unemployment benefits last week as the Idaho economy continues shedding jobs at a record rate because of the coronavirus.

The Idaho Department of Labor on Thursday reported that the total number of people filing for claims between March 15 and Saturday is more than 46,500.

The agency says workers of all age groups are being affected, but people under age 25 represent a disproportionate share of the total.

The agency says its working with the federal government to put in place provisions of the $2.2 trillion rescue package approved by Congress last week that should help self-employed or gig-economy workers.