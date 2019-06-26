Idaho Fish and Game releases online results for controlled hunt applications

Idaho Fish and Game released the results of their controlled hunt application process.

At 3 p.m. Tuesday, people were notified about the controlled hunt process decisions. Once people are notified, they can go directly online and find out whether they were selected or not.

If selected, people can go to the regional Fish and Game office to pick up their tag.

People only have until Aug. 1 to pick their tag up.

If a person wasn’t selected or missed the previous deadline, they can enter into the second round pick starting on Aug. 2.

Terry Thompson, the Idaho Fish and Game Communications Manager, said that the process is new this year, and much quicker. In the past, people had to wait for the mail to find out whether they were selected or not.

“The controlled hunt process ended in the early part of June, and since then, the million dollar question is, when the results are going to be released. They were released yesterday at about 3 in the afternoon and it got crazy after that, a lot of people trying to find out if they were successful or not," Thompson said.

To find out whether a person was selected for the controlled hunt, visit idfg.huntfishidaho.net.