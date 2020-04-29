Idaho gas prices continue to trend downward

Gas prices across the country continue to trend downward due to record-high stock levels, coupled with low demand, says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde.

The current per gallon average for regular gasoline in the Twin Falls metro area is $1.949 according to AAA. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

"With supply just racing up, and demand racing down, you have a vicious combination right now," Conde says. "So there's just this free fall in prices right now."

According to Reuters, fuel demand has dropped more than 30% worldwide, and more than 20% in the United States. And now, room is running out to store the excess product.

"Picture owning a hamburger restaurant and somebody comes along with a great deal on frozen patties but the freezer's full," Conde says.

Conde says the coronavirus pandemic is largely to blame for the drop in demand as much of the population is staying at home, and U.S. refineries have been forced to cut back production to adapt.

“Crude oil and gas prices still face significant downward pressure — producers and refiners are having trouble convincing their customers to buy and store products that are still in the pipeline,” said Conde. “Even as refineries cut back, and in some cases, shutter their operations temporarily, there just isn’t enough demand to make a dent in the available supply.”

While producers and refineries are feeling the pinch of current market conditions, consumers are seeing a change at the gas pump.

The current national average for regular unleaded is at $1.77 per gallon, according to AAA. That's more than a $1 less than the national average of $2.88 at this time last year. While Idahoans are still paying more than the national average, at $1.84 per gallon, that figure is more than 50 cents less from last month's average in Idaho, and that price could get even lower, Conde says.

"Getting down to a $1.75 a gallon on the state average was thought to be extremely unlikely, highly unlikely," he says. "But we can definitely get there now."

On Tuesday, there were 11 states with the an average cost per gallon of regular unleaded above $2, according to AAA. But with at least 16 U.S. states expected to begin the process of reopening their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic. Conde says that could swing upward if more Americans begin to travel again.

"There could be a very aggressive demand when things break loose and people can travel again," Conde says. "I know I'll be one of them, and that's going to be a situation where people han a very dramatic spike in a very short amount of time."

