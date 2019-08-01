Idaho girl fighting for life after steel bar impales skull

Authorities say a 9-year-old Idaho girl is fighting for her life after she fell out of a tree and was impaled by a steel bar.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said Shaylyn Bergeson was playing in her backyard Monday near Rexburg, Idaho, when the incident occurred. Bergeson's parents reported her missing to police, who found the girl lying unconscious beneath a small tree near the family's home.

He says she had fallen on a piece of steel poking out of the ground and it impaled her skull.

Humphries said emergency responders airlifted Bergeson to a hospital in Idaho Falls. Bergeson was then airlifted to a hospital in Utah where she underwent surgery. Her condition was unknown as of Thursday.

A GoFundMe page set up by family friend Jenn Handy describes Bergeson as an energetic, selfless child.

