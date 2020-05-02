The Idaho Gives campaign has set a new record, after raising a little more the $2-million dollars for Idaho non-profits.

Idaho gives campaign breaks record (KMVT/KSVT)

The Idaho Gives campaign began on April 23, and still with six more days to go they have raised more money this year, then in the history of the campaign.

Idaho nonprofit center president, Amy Little told KMVT that with the pandemic they did have small reservations this year regarding setting an ambitious goal, but the state of Idaho has been extremely generous, even in these difficult times.

"For us to pass over $2-million dollars with six and half days left in the campaign is really mind boggling, and fantastic, so we are just really happy for all the participating non-profits," said Little.

She goes on to say that all money given through Idaho Gives goes directly to the non-profit of the donor’s choice within 3 to 5 business days, making an immediate impact for the community.