Idaho governor appoints new House lawmaker for Boise area

Lauren Necochea, project director for Idaho Voices for Children, testifies before a joint session of the Senate Judiciary and Rules and the House Judiciary, Rules, and Administration committees during a special session of the Idaho legislature at the state Capitol building on Monday, May 18, 2015 in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
Updated: Mon 5:39 PM, Dec 23, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Republican Gov. Brad Little has appointed Democrat Lauren Necochea to fill an Idaho House of Representatives seat.

Necochea was one of three possibilities and the top choice the Democratic Legislative Committee for District 19 submitted last week to fill the vacancy representing an area in Boise. Necochea directs the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children.

Necochea replaces Mat Erpelding, the former Democratic House minority leader who resigned to take a job with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce. Rep. Ilana Rubel is replacing Erpelding as House minority leader.

 
