Idaho governor appoints new House lawmaker for Boise area

Republican Gov. Brad Little has appointed Democrat Lauren Necochea to fill an Idaho House of Representatives seat.

Necochea was one of three possibilities and the top choice the Democratic Legislative Committee for District 19 submitted last week to fill the vacancy representing an area in Boise. Necochea directs the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children.

Necochea replaces Mat Erpelding, the former Democratic House minority leader who resigned to take a job with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce. Rep. Ilana Rubel is replacing Erpelding as House minority leader.