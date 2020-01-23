Idaho governor extends paid family leave for state employees

Gov. Brad Little delivers a speech Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at the 91st Annual Idaho Growers Shippers Association Convention in Sun Valley (Source: KMVT/Rachel Fabbi).
Updated: Thu 3:56 PM, Jan 23, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order increasing paid leave for parents in the executive branch to eight weeks.

The Republican governor signed the Families First Act on Wednesday that he says encourages strong families and will help retain employees in state government.

The order applies only to the 25,000 workers in the executive branch.

In the last three years, the executive branch has seen about 450 births annually involving an employee or the spouse of an employee.

State employees generally earn less than their counterparts in private industry. 

