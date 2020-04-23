Idaho governor gets flak from own party on virus decisions

Idaho Gov. Brad Little's efforts to flatten the curve and slow the rate of infection and spread of the coronavirus after it made a rapid entry into the state last month have succeeded.

But with infections slowing, the Republican governor is facing growing unrest within his own party.

Groups are chaffing at his stay-at-home order and the closure of non-essential businesses despite the risk of a second wave of infections.

Calls to disobey have increased along with a smattering of defiant actions across the state.

Idaho has 1,766 virus cases and 51 deaths, according to a tally on Wednesday afternoon by Johns Hopkins University.