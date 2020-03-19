Idaho governor hosts press conference

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will host a press conference Thursday at 5 p.m. to update Idahoans on new guidance and recommendations to protect citizens during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Idaho is adopting stricter guidelines for social interaction to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Gov. Brad Little made the announcement Wednesday morning from the Governor's Ceremonial Office in Boise. (Source: Idaho Governor's Office)

The press conference will be streamed on Idaho Public Television.

