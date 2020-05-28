Idaho governor hosts press conference to discuss Stage 3 reopening

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little hosts a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the potential Stage 3 reopening of the state.
The press conference is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. MT and will take place in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.
A livestream of the press conference will be in this article.
If there are no significant increases and certain criteria are met, the governor could approve moving onto Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds: Our Path to Prosperity plan. The earmarked dates for Stage 3 would may May 30-June 12.
During Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan:
Individuals:
• Gatherings of 10-50 may be permitting with certain protocols and physical distancing met.
• Nonessential travel can resume to locations that allow travel.
• Discontinuation of 14-quarantine for people entering Idaho.
Employers
• Encourage telework when possible and feasible, made accommodations for vulnerable employees.
• Open businesses continue following protocols for opening.
Specific businesses limitations
• Nightclubs and large venues like move theaters and concert halls are to remain closed but develop a plan for reopening.
• Bars can reopen if they can meet business protocols.
• Visits to senior living facilities and places like jails and correction facilities are prohibited.