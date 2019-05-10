Idaho governor selects new district court judge for E. Idaho

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Steven W. Boyce as a 7th District Court judge in southeastern Idaho.

Little, a Republican, in an announcement Thursday says Boyce has distinguished himself as a prudent attorney committed to the people of the region.

Boyce graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law and has practiced law for more than two decades.

Boyce says he's honored to have been selected and looks forward to serving southeastern Idaho.

Boyce is replacing Gregory Moeller, who was appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court last year by then Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.

The 7th District Court covers Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton counties.

