Idaho governor signs 'Choose Life' license plate into law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho residents will be able to display their opposition to abortion on their license plates under a bill signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

The Republican governor on Tuesday signed the measure that creates a "Choose Life" license plate.

It will be available in 2021 and cost $35, with renewals costing $25 plus standard registration fees.

Of that, $22 of the initial registration and $12 of the renewal will go to Choose Life Idaho, Inc.

The group says the money will be used at resource centers and other entities to encourage alternatives to abortion. 

 
