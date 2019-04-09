Idaho governor signs bill expanding Medicaid coverage

Idaho has approved Medicaid expansion for an estimated 90,000 low-income residents.

Republican Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday signed into law a bill expanding Medicaid to people earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level.

The compromise bill that emerged from the House and Senate seeks a federal waiver for a work requirement that would kick people off Medicaid for failing to meet those requirements.

The bill would also seek a waiver to allow those in the expansion to stay on the state's health insurance exchange rather than go on Medicaid, a move backers say could save the state millions of dollars

Voters authorized Medicaid expansion in an initiative in November with 61% of the vote after years of inaction by the Legislature. The initiative didn't include work requirements.

