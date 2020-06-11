LIVE: Idaho governor to address Stage 4 reopening during press conference

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Idaho will enter Stage 4 reopening of the Idaho Rebounds Thursday morning during a press conference from the state capitol.

The press conference started at 10 a.m. A livestream of the the announcement and questions from the media will be in this article.

The governor announced a back-to-work intensive.

The conference will also be streamed to the public through Idaho Public Television and online.

Under Stage 4 reopening:

• Nightclubs may open with diminished standing-room occupancy.

• Visits to senior living facilities may resume with certain hygiene and physical distancing practices.

• Large venues can operate under limited physical distancing protocols

