Idaho governor to host press conference on coronavirus concerns Wednesday

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will be hosting a press conference Wednesday morning to addresses what the state is doing in light of novel corornavirus concerns.

The press conference will be at 11 a.m. in the Governor's Ceremonial Office. Representatives from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management will be on hand to respond to media questions regarding Idaho's response and preparedness to a potential novel coronavirus outbreak.

Currently, Idaho has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, but several people are being monitored, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The governor's office will stream the press conference live on Facebook. KMVT will embed the feed in this story