Idaho governor walks back 'caught up' comment on jobless claims

Gov. Brad Little appears to be walking back his comment Thursday that Idaho is "caught up" on unemployment claims.

In an interview Friday, Don Day of BoiseDev reports Gov. Little said he "misspoke" when he said the state was caught up on "traditional" unemployment.

And Day reports the governor has promised things will get better.

By way of background: When I asked Gov. Little Thursday at a virtual news conference about the frustration of Idahoans who have filed initial claims and are still waiting to hear from the Department of Labor, the governor seemed to downplay the situation. He said the state was "caught up" on traditional claims, apart from those associated with new federal relief programs.

"If it's traditional employment, I just don't think that's the case," the governor said Thursday. "There might be an individual. But on traditional employment, we're getting those dollars out now."

That didn't match with the stories we've been hearing from many Idahoans, who tell wrenching accounts about calling the Labor Department hundreds of times to find out about their initial claims, just to get busy signals and waiting on hold for hours without getting help, and a lack of response from the Labor Department's website.

"I misspoke," the governor said, according to Day. "Everything is filed. All 117,0000 claims have been filed but there are about 40,000 claims that there are questions about." And Gov. Little said the state "is working" to catch up.

"We had a program that was handling maybe a thousand (claims) and all of a sudden they had 117,000. Every single state had this problem. Unemployment was going at two miles an hour and all of a sudden it was going 90 miles an hour. They didn't have the people, they didn't have the resources, and we're getting there," the governor said, according to Day's reporting.

CBS2 has reached out to the governor's office for comment.