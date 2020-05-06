Idaho groups seek to halt eviction proceedings amid pandemic

A paper envelope written with the words "Rent Money $ " is left tucked in a lighting pole in the Boyle Heights east district of the city of Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. It's the first of the month, and rent is due for millions of Americans for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak turned the economy upside down. Most states and local governments have stopped evictions to give time for unemployment benefits and federal stimulus checks to arrive. But there is still plenty of worry that even if April's payment is delayed, the rent will still come due before many industries are up and running again. Nearly 3.3 million people in the U.S. filed unemployment claims for the week of March 16, as the shutdown from the virus started. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
BOISE, Idaho (Idaho Press) — Two Idaho organizations have filed emergency amicus briefs in nine eviction hearings scheduled for Tuesday, seeking to halt the evictions under provisions in the coronavirus relief bill.

The Idaho Press reported that the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and Idaho Legal Aid Services filed the briefs Monday and are expected to make similar filings in 15 upcoming cases.

An amicus brief is a document to help educate the judge about the issues at play.

The organizations have argued moving forward with evictions amid the pandemic could pose constitutional dilemmas.

Attorney Howard Belodoff says Judge Christopher Bieter continued with eight of the nine cases after the briefs were filed. The ninth was resolved.

 
