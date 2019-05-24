Idaho has second city with population surpassing 100K mark

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal data shows Idaho's largest cities have grown larger, with the state getting a second city with the population topping 100,000 residents.

The Post Register reported Thursday that new numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the most dramatic growth was in Meridian, a city neighboring the state capital of Boise.

Its population has jumped nearly 39% since 2010, with a population estimated at nearly 107,000.

The data indicates Meridian grew the seventh fastest of the major cities across the country.

Meridian is now second to Boise, which recorded a population of nearly 229,000 residents last year.

Behind Meridian is Nampa with 96,000 people and Idaho Falls with 61,000.

