Southern Idaho's cutting horse community puts on spectacle of athleticism and wits

In what turned out to be a damp derby weekend for many in the horse community, here in Southern Idaho the Grassroot Cutters Association took advantage of sunny weather and came together for a cutting horse competition on Saturday.

Cutting horse competitions, were born out of necessity in the American West, and was one of the primary methods cattle ranchers of the 1800's would separate individual cows from the rest of the herd. Today, close to $42 million is awarded annually in prize money in horse cutting competition, making it the richest indoor performance horse event in the Southern Hemisphere, according to the National Cutting Horse Association. In Southern Idaho, cutting is a popular equine discipline in the horse community, especially among member of the Grassroot Cutters Association said.

"Well the objective in a cutting horse competition would be for a participant to go into a herd of cows and bring out a small group of cows and then separate one individual out away from the herd," Jay Proost of the Grassroot Cutters Association said.

Cutting puts the instincts of both cattle and cutting horse on display. As cattle have the instinct to get back to the herd, cutting horses have the instinct not to let them.

"Once an individual cow is separated the rider puts their hand on the neck and basically that horse is on auto-pilot," Proost said. "That horse hooks on to that cow and works on that cow. It’s a two and half minute event, typically a rider will work 2-3 cows."

Typically, 1-3 judges asses the rider and horses performance offering a between 60 and 80, based upon things such as the horses ability to control a cow, and the appearance of the run.

"Couple things they put a lot of emphasis on is the degree of difficulty the cow that they work and the other thing is eye appeal," Proost said.

With Grassroots Cutters, the entire family is encouraged to participate, and cutting is a popular event among men, women, and younger children.

"The women that are participating here today you’re gonna see they’re just as tough as these men," Proost said.

"I’ve gone through all the different disciplines, and about 20 months ago I decided to purchases myself a cutting horse." Laura Drake, who participated in the event on Saturday said.

According to her, cutting horses are unique in their athletic ability as well as in their smarts.

"They have this very innate ability to lock and stay completely focused on what their doing, Drake said. "The other thing that I still marvel. You put your hand down and that horse just stays on the cow."

"I’ve been doing this for like 35 years," Shane Prescott, another competitor said. "This is a sport just like any other sport people enjoy. There’s nothing like riding a horse working a cow. They stop they, they turn, nothing like it."

Because of the quick turns and speed a cutting horse is required to carry out in order to keep an individual cow from returning to the herd, the competition offers of spectacle of athleticism for those who watch.

"They have an instinct where they wanna work a cow," Proost said. "It would be similar to a bird dog, that’s want to go out and hunt birds"

Proost says some people describe it as dancing with cows.

"This is a sport with horses that we are trying to decided who has the best horse," Prescott said. "Who has the smartest horse? We look for horses that are good. The athleticism is just like basketball players or anything else."

Proost as well other competitors went to offer encouragement for more in the community to get involved in cutting. The next GRCevent will be held Saturday, June 1 at the Zebarth Arena in Filer, Idaho.