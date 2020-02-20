Idaho initiative to combat budget cuts for trail maintenance

The parks and recreation department in Idaho has asked residents for donations to combat years of budget cuts for trail maintenance across the state.

Officials say multiple federal and state land management agencies have faced budget cuts causing trails to become overgrown, blocked by debris, washed out or impassable.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the parks department has plans to debut a voluntary, donation-based initiative in June to secure funds for nonmotorized trails.

An agency coordinator says the initiative would use donations to fund trail preservation, mirroring the model used in the state for motorized trails.