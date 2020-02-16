Idaho inmate on death row nearing end of legal appeals

One of Idaho’s death row inmates is nearing the end of his legal appeals and that could prompt prison officials to prepare for his execution before the end of the year.

Gerald Pizzuto is one of eight people on Idaho’s death row.

He was convicted in 1986 of murder for the 1985 beating deaths of Berta and Delbert Herndon, who were prospecting at a remote Idaho County cabin.

Pizzuto's appeals at the federal circuit court level have been exhausted. His attorneys have until March 30 to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his case.