Idaho inspectors intercept 14 boats with invasive mussels

Idaho officials say inspectors have already intercepted 14 boats carrying invasive mussels into the state nearly a month into inspection season.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reported Tuesday that the state has inspected more than 7,000 watercraft so far this year.

Officials found 50 boats with mussels of the nearly 110,500 vessels inspected last year.

Most of the mussel interceptions last year occurred at the Interstate 90 inspection station east of Coeur d'Alene.

The state requires boat owners to stop at the inspection stations.

State invasive species manager Nic Zurfluh says quagga and zebra mussels could cause nearly $100 million in damage and lost revenue each year if the species infest Idaho waters.

