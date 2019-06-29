Idaho kids get business experience for Kid Entrepreneur Day in Twin Falls

On Saturday, children across the Magic Valley took advantage of an opportunity to test out their business ideas in the real world, at the Twin Falls City Park.

The event was held from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m., and allowed children ranging from ages 5 through 14 to set up booths and tables featuring their business ideas in a market open to the public.

It was all part of Kid's Entrepreneur Day, and brought young aspiring business owners to the park to sell services such as drawing animal pictures, all the way to selling baked goods and extravagant metal works.

The move to bring something like Kid's Entrepreneur's Day to Twin Falls, was spurred by Nikki Nelson, who said the help of various sponsors and members in the community helped the whole thing come together.

Nelson says she moved to Idaho not long ago, and that the idea of hosting a kid ran market for Kid's Entrepreneur Day came with her from Utah.

"I just moved from Utah and they actually do these all over the state in Utah," Nelson said. "So I just kind of put a post on Facebook to find out if there was something like that in Twin Falls, and it turns out there wasn't so some people reached out and said you should start one."

Fellow organizer of the event and mom, Kristen Francom said Nelson had a huge impact on the market being a success. And that the event gave children a unique learning opportunity.

"They feel an ownership for what their doing," Francom said. "They also learn what and how much work it takes to start a business."

Anna McKenna is mom whose daughter's were running the "Nice Rice" booth at the park on Saturday. Her daughters made and sold rice packs that could be heated or cooled and featured colorful pictures and superheros such as Wonder Woman on the outside of them. She said she loved the event, and that her children have been able to learn about a lot of things running a business entails.

"They've learned how much work goes into getting something they want," McKenna said.

Nelson was pleased by the turnout and reception the market received on Saturday, and hopes Kid Entrepreneur Day can become somewhat of a tradition in Twin Falls.

"I'd like to do it every year, and get it bigger and bigger," Nelson said. And parents like Anna McKenna agreed.

"I think it's a wonderful idea and I hope they do it again," said McKenna.

If you'd like to get involved in an upcoming Kid's Entrepreneur Day event, or get in contact with Nikki Nelson, she say's parents and volunteers can reach out to her via the Kid Entrepreneur Day Facebook page.