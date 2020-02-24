Idaho lawmaker comment seen as threat to Planned Parenthood

A Republican lawmaker in Idaho is facing criticism for comments that abortion rights advocates consider threatening.

The Idaho Statesman reports Rep. Vito Barbieri told a town hall Saturday that he did not know why reproductive health care organization Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. hasn't been "nuked off" of its Boise offices. Planned Parenthood has three locations in Idaho, including one in Boise.

Barbieri was speaking at an event in the northern city Hayden organized by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee.

A Planned Parenthood official says comments like those made by Barbieri can incite violence.