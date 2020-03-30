Idaho lawmaker flouts stay-at-home order with church service

A northern Idaho lawmaker led a church service on Sunday despite a statewide stay-at-home order by Gov. Brad Little to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Republican Rep. Tim Remington is pastor of The Altar Church in Coeur d'Alene.

The church held two services on Sunday. It's not clear how many people attended.

Remington was appointed to the House of Representatives by the Republican governor in late January when another lawmaker was expelled after being convicted of defrauding the U.S. government.

According to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Monday morning, Idaho has 325 confirmed cases of the virus and six deaths.