Idaho lawmaker won't resign following conviction in Texas

A member of the Idaho House of Representatives says he won't resign following his conviction in Texas of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

Republican Rep. John Green of Post Falls said Wednesday he plans to be back in the Idaho Statehouse on Monday to represent his northern Idaho constituents. Green says he plans to appeal his conviction on Wednesday and will have time to serve out the rest of his term.

He says he's not planning to defend the seat in this year's election because he'll likely be sent to prison. Green's status in the House isn't clear.