Idaho lawmakers eye fast exit if coronavirus hits Statehouse

Gov. Brad Little and leaders in the Idaho House and Senate have made contingency plans for a hasty end to the legislative session should someone in the Statehouse get the new coronavirus.

Little said Thursday that aggregating lawmakers from all 44 of Idaho's counties as well as drawing in visitors is not the best scenario.

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke said budget bills are being expedited because they need to be passed before the Legislature can adjourn.

He's considering having lawmakers work on Saturday.

No one in Idaho has tested positive for the virus so far, but health officials say it's only a matter of time.