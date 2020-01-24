Idaho lawmakers told global warming has helped state

An attorney with an Illinois-based group that dismisses human-caused climate change told Idaho lawmakers that the warming that has occurred has benefited the state and increased crop production.

The Heartland Institute's James Taylor spoke to a House committee Thursday.

Two Republicans called Taylor's information useful. Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel asked Taylor if he had worked with Idaho scientists who warned that global warming would have extensive and costly ramifications.

Taylor said he had not.

More than 90% of the peer-reviewed studies and scientists who write them say climate change is a human-caused problem, and the mainstream scientific community almost entirely agrees that burning coal, oil and gas is causing dangerous warming.