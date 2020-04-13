Idaho lawmakers want nuclear waste ready to get trucked away

Idaho's congressional delegation wants the U.S. Department of Energy to prepare spent nuclear fuel for trucking out of eastern Idaho ahead of a 2035 deadline.

The two Republican senators and two Republican representatives in a letter sent Wednesday say the department could be readying the spent fuel for placement in protective trucking containers.

A 1995 agreement following a series of federal lawsuits requires the Energy Department to remove most of the spent fuel and other nuclear waste from the site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

However, the U.S. has no long-term storage facility to receive spent fuel or nuclear waste stored at 80 sites in 35 states.