Idaho legislative committee advances affirmative action ban

A panel of Idaho lawmakers has passed a bill banning affirmative action for state and local governments and public education.

The House State Affairs committee passed the bill from Republican Rep. Heather Scott on Wednesday, sending it to the full House floor after hearing several members of the public testify in opposition.

Scott says the bill prevents discriminatory and preferential treatment based on race, sex, ethnicity or national origin.

ACLU policy director Kathy Griesmyer says that misrepresents the purpose of affirmative action, which is to ensure barriers to equal access to education and employment are removed so all may flourish.