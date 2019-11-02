Idaho libraries selected to receive $1k grant for workforce development

Eleven public libraries throughout Idaho were selected to receive a $1,000 grant that will go towards workforce development.

Libraries Lead with Digital Skills is a Grow with Google sponsored initiative. The funding the libraries will receive will allow for them to expand their existing efforts to assist job seekers, business owners, and entrepreneurs.

Hagerman Public Library is one of the 11 selected, and is ready to provide their community with this new free resource.

"We're going to start with basic digital skills, I'm thinking of senior citizens that like to email their grandkids, know how to attach a photo, just to get around on the computer. I notice when I help people that don't know the computer they don't even know left click from right click so we'll start with some real basics," says Geri Omohundro, director of Hagerman Public Library.

Classes will start on Monday, November 11th, from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be computers provided or attendees can bring their own.

Call the Hagerman Public Library at (208) 837-6520 for any questions or more information.

