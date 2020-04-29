Idaho lottery still a popular bet during pandemic worries

Despite a pandemic, many Idaho residents are apparently still feeling lucky.

Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said Tuesday that ticket sales were down only about 5% last week. He says buying a lottery ticket can bring a sense of normalcy.

Idaho has been under a stay-at-home order since March 25 due to the coronavirus. Anderson also directs the Idaho State Liquor Division.

He says some panic buying occurred in March, but that's settled down since it became clear state liquor stores will remain open.

Statewide, more than 1,900 Idaho residents had confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and at least 58 residents have died