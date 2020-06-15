Idaho man dies in Nevada crash

An Idaho man died after rolling his car Tuesday in northern Nevada.

Nevada Highway Patrol said Eric Jones, 49, was driving northbound on State Route 225, near Elko, Nevada, when his car crossed the center line, ran off the road and struck a fence.

The driver was declared dead at the scene. The crash occurred at about 9:40 a.m. Pacific Time, according to a news release issued Monday.

NHP said the investigation is on-going and couldn't give a more specific area of Idaho that Jones is from.

The investigation is being handled by NHP, Elko Traffic Division.