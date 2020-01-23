Idaho man fined, banned for guiding illegal Alaska hunts

Federal prosecutors in Alaska say an Idaho man who illegally guided Alaska bear and moose hunts was fined $20,000 and ordered never to hunt in the state again.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason on Wednesday also sentenced 52-year-old Paul Silvis of Nampa to six months of home confinement, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Silvis in October pleaded guilty to two felony violations of the Lacey Act, which bans illegal wildlife trafficking.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder says Silvis from 2009 to 2016 repeatedly violated state and federal law by providing guided hunts in the Noatak National Preserve in northwest Alaska.