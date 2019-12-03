Idaho man gets 15 years in prison for terrorism conviction

An Idaho man convicted of felony terrorism was sentenced to 15 years in prison for making fake bomb threats in Nampa.

Grant Stevenson, 22, was sentenced Monday, with three years to be served before he is eligible for parole, prosecutors said.

Stevenson was arrested after Nampa police received social media messages in March warning of multiple bombs.

The messages warned of five car bombs and one bomb planted in an apartment unit using deadly sarin gas.

Police were forced to ask a neighborhood to shelter in place for about six hours.

Chief Prosecutor Bryan Taylor and Stevenson's defense attorney Peter Mommer agreed to the sentence in September.

"He's here to accept responsibility," Mommer said about Stevenson. "He knows what he did caused a lot of panic in the community."

Other counts, including felony use of weapons of mass destruction, were dismissed as part of the plea deal, prosecutors said.

Stevenson declined to address the court Monday.

He was ordered to pay about $8,000 in restitution to the Nampa Police Department and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.

Stevenson previously served three years in a juvenile detention center for bomb threats made at schools in 2013, authorities said.