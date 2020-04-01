Idaho man in critical condition after police shooting

Authorities say an Idaho man who was shot by police has remained in a hospital in critical condition since Saturday as an investigation continues.

The Idaho Press reported Tuesday that Caldwell Police Department officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire where police were told a man shot at his wife, held his neighbors at gunpoint and fired at a passing vehicle.

Police say the suspect later began shooting at officers, who returned fire.

Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant says the officers involved are on administrative leave and the suspect has not been charged in connection with the shooting.