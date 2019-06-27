Idaho man sentenced to 11 years for child pornography

An eastern Idaho man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said in a prepared statement that investigators found more than 62,000 videos and images containing child pornography on computer devices owned by Stanley Gallegos of Idaho Falls. The 62-year-old Gallegos pleaded guilty on January 2.

U.S. District Judge David Nye also ordered Gallegos to pay more than $200,000 in fines and restitution during the sentencing hearing on Monday. Gallegos is also required to register as a sex offender.

Davis says the case was investigated by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

