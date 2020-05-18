Idaho mom charged with murder after infant's death

An Idaho woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her infant son.

Paramedics were called to a home in Meridian last week for a 2 month-old boy who was unresponsive and later died of his injuries.

Twenty-six-year-old Danielle Radue of Meridian was charged with first-degree murder on Friday.

She has not yet had a chance to enter a plea and her attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Police did not release the child's name nor any details about his injuries.