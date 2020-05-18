Idaho mom charged with murder after infant's death

An Idaho woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her infant son. (Booking photo of Danielle Radue courtesy Ada County Sheriff's Office)
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her infant son.

Paramedics were called to a home in Meridian last week for a 2 month-old boy who was unresponsive and later died of his injuries.

Twenty-six-year-old Danielle Radue of Meridian was charged with first-degree murder on Friday.

She has not yet had a chance to enter a plea and her attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Police did not release the child's name nor any details about his injuries. 

 
