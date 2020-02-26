Idaho moves closer to ban on transgender women in athletics

Wed 5:51 PM, Feb 26, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho moved closer Wednesday to banning transgender women from competing in women's sports despite warnings that such a law is unconstitutional.

A measure that overwhelmingly passed in the Republican-led state House of Representatives would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities.

A girls' or women's team would not be open to a student who was born male, even if they identify as female. It now goes to the GOP-dominated Senate.

Republican Gov. Brad Little's spokeswoman said he had no comment on whether he would sign it into law.

 
