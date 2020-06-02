Idaho newspaper plans lawsuit over COVID-19 records denial

A southwestern Idaho newspaper says it will file a lawsuit against the state Department of Health and Welfare if the agency doesn't turn over the names of long-term care facilities in the state with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff.

The Idaho Statesman on Friday, through its attorney, sent a letter to the agency contending the information should be made available under Idaho's Public Records Act.

The newspaper requested the information in a public records request earlier this month.

But the agency denied the request, saying it failed to meet the requirements of the public records law.