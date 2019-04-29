Idaho nonprofits use 'Idaho Gives' campaign to raise funds, build awareness

Idaho Gives is a program created by the Idaho Nonprofit Center, and is one of the most exciting as well as important days of the year for nonprofit organizations in the Gem State.

That's because it's a 24 hour online fundraiser, where Idaho 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofits highlight the cause of their organization.

"Well it's exciting, it gives us more opportunity to impact more people," said Corrine Benavidez of Stanton Healthcare in Twin Falls. "Everything that we do here at Stanton is based on donations, so we would not be here without those. So the more that is given, the more people we can impact in the community."

Those wishing to donate on May 2 can do so via GiveGab, an online nonprofit fundraising platform, or they can visit one of the several donation stations set up at local hot spots across Idaho communities.

In south central Idaho, Stanton Healthcare will have a donation station open at Twin Beans Coffee Co. in Twin Falls on May 2nd at 7:15 a.m. They will also have a donation station at KOTO Brewing from 4:30 p.m. to closing, and those who make a contribution and receive a token for a free beer. For more information on Idaho Gives events throughout the state, click here for more information.