Idaho nurse to be sentenced in Colorado in January

Idaho nurse Krystal Lee appeared in Teller County court Monday morning for a review hearing.

Lee was the prosecution's star witness during Patrick Frazee's murder trial in November.

She told investigators she helped clean up the crime scene at Frazee's request.

He was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison plus 156 years.

Lee took a plea deal, pleading guilty to evidence tampering in exchange for testifying against Frazee.

Monday the same judge decided Lee would be sentenced Jan. 28 at 9 a.m.

She faces a maximum of three years in prison.