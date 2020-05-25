Idaho official improperly released private addresses 9 times

The Idaho Secretary of State's office says it improperly released the protected addresses of 55 people to several groups and individuals that requested voter information.

Addresses used for voter registration and other government documents are generally public, but Idaho state law protects the addresses of some crime victims, law enforcement officers and judges from being released.

Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck confirmed to the Idaho Press that nine individuals or groups were improperly given the unredacted voter information list in recent weeks.

The voter registration list includes the names, home addresses and party affiliations of nearly 300,000 Idaho voters.