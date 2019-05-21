Idaho officials accept land donation for veterans' home

Idaho officials have accepted a land donation in northern Idaho where the state plans to build a fourth state veterans' home.

The Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 Tuesday to accept the 7 acres (3 hectares) in Post Falls from Jacklin Land Company.

The Idaho Division of Veterans Services plans to build a $43 million, 64-bed veterans' home at the site.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs would cover $28 million of the cost through a federal grant with the Idaho Division of Veterans Services paying the remaining $15 million.

Officials say construction could start in 2020 if the federal grant is approved.

State officials say there's a high demand for the veterans' home with more than 17,000 veterans in the area.

