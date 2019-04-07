Idaho one of four states that don't require licensure to take an X-Ray

Idaho is one of four states that don't require licensure to take an X-Ray. That's according to board representative for the

Topics covered at the conference included how to best improve patient care in the field, government legislation related to radiology, as well as one of the professions biggest problems - the lack of licensure in Idaho for an x-ray.

"One of the most important things to our profession today is our own licensure," Masters says. "We don't have licensure in Idaho. We're one only four states in the U.S. that don't provide or require licensure for someone to take an x-ray."

Master mentioned that being prescribed an x-ray is like being prescribed medication. And that there are dangers associated with receiving an X-Ray or MRI from an individual who's not licensed.