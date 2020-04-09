Idaho panel to oversee $1.25 billion virus rescue package

Gov. Brad Little has ordered the creation of a committee to oversee Idaho's $1.25 billion share of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue package approved by Congress last month.

Little's budget chief is Alex Adams and he will head the committee announced late Tuesday that is responsible for using the money to support businesses, health care providers and struggling families during the pandemic.

The governor's office says State Controller Brandon Woolf will report where the money is spent on his agency's website. Idaho had 1,210 confirmed virus cases and 15 deaths as of Wednesday morning.